Fisher-Batoff

Dawn and Ted Fisher of Richboro announce the marriage of their daughter, Stephanie Ariel, to Daryl Andrew Batoff, son of Pamela Batoff and the late Steven Batoff of Northeast Philadelphia on Oct. 17, 2020.

After postponing their original wedding plans due to the pandemic, the couple exchanged vows on their original date in the bride’s childhood backyard. Rabbi Anna Boswell-Levy of Congregation Kol Emet in Yardley officiated at the intimate ceremony in front of the couple’s parents, grandparents, sibling, and wedding party.

On their first anniversary, the couple renewed their vows and celebrated with family and friends at Spring Mill Manor in Ivyland. Rabbi Judy Abrahamson officiated.

The bride is a special education teacher in the Pennsbury School District. The groom is a special education compliance monitor in the School District of Philadelphia. They reside in Langhorne.