Jewish Federation Announces Grants for Fiscal Year 2023

The Jewish Federation is proud to announce the grants for fiscal year 2023, resulting in more than $10 million to the community. This amount represents only a portion of the total investment the Jewish Federation makes in the community each year, often exceeding more than $40 million in total.

Ensuring a Vibrant Future: The Jewish Community Fund

The Jewish Community Fund is the main source of the Jewish Federation’s unrestricted dollars which helps to take care of the community locally, in Israel and around the world.

$8.8 million+ in grants have been provided to 179 agencies and programs:

13 agencies and 24 programs caring for those in need

42 of agencies and 52 programs building a vibrant Jewish community

22 of agencies and 26 programs connecting community members with Israel and Global Jewry

Empowering Self-Identifying Jewish Women and Girls: Women Of Vision

The Women of Vision membership votes on grants through its Endowment Fund to programs in Greater Philadelphia and Israel (rotating annually) that align with its mission to transform the lives of self-identifying Jewish women and girls.

$100,000 in grants to three organizations (for fiscal year 2023 and 2024):

Einstein Healthcare Network

Jewish Women International

jGirls+ Magazine

Capital and Security Grants: Jewish Federation Real Estate Group

The Jewish Federation Real Estate group utilizes its JFRE Fund to make grants that support capital improvements and security upgrades.

$440,000+ in grants to 18 projects:

12 projects in Greater Philadelphia

4 projects in Israel

2 projects in the Global Jewish community

The Jewish Federation is committed to ensuring a vibrant future for the Jewish community locally and around the world.

Courtesy of Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia