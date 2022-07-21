Paikoff-Siegel

Debra and Richard Paikoff of Holland and Margate City, New Jersey, and Minna and Jerry Siegel of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, announce the engagement of their children, Rachel Emma Paikoff and Nathaniel Louis Siegel.

Rachel is a graduate of the University of Alabama honors college with a degree in public health and Columbia University with master’s and doctoral degrees in public health education and research. She is a research manager at the Columbia University School of Nursing.

Nathaniel is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in sports management. He works in enterprise business development at CLEAR.

Rachel is the granddaughter of Aaron and Joan Levin of Willow Grove and the late Myron and Joan Paikoff. Nathaniel is the grandson of the late Herman and Claire Siegel and the late Leonard and Bernice Olinsky.

Sharing in the couple’s happiness are siblings Elisabeth Siegel and Brandon Paikoff and his fiancée, Ilana Josephson. The couple lives in New York City. An October 2023 wedding is planned in Philadelphia.