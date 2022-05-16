Gluten-free Peanut Butter Cookies

I’ve been on a bit of a gluten-free baking jag of late. For years, I was skeptical that “gluten-free” and “delicious” could coexist in the same sentence, but recent discoveries have proven me wrong.

These peanut butter cookies were a revelation — three ingredients, all pantry staples, and spectacular results. The beauty of this recipe is that it doesn’t require some hard-to-find, obscure item like coconut sugar or almond flour, which, while they are increasingly available in many supermarkets, may not routinely occupy the shelves of most kitchens.

Shockingly Good, Amazingly Simple Peanut Butter Cookies

Makes 9 large cookies

1 cup natural peanut butter

¾ cup brown sugar

1 egg

Heat your oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking tray with parchment.

Mix all the ingredients in a medium-sized bowl with a wooden spoon until smooth. Spoon the batter using a tablespoon onto a baking tray, make cross-hatch marks with a fork if desired, and bake them for 12-14 minutes. Cool completely and enjoy.

Note: Treat these like any other peanut butter cookie; if you wish to add a half-cup of chocolate chips or butterscotch chips, shredded coconut, raisins, or nuts, just mix them into the batter.

Another idea: Skip the forked cross-hatch, make a thumbprint instead and, when the cookies emerge from the oven and cool, fill the divot with jam, melted chocolate or Nutella.