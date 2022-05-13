A First Look at the Weitzman’s Reopening

1 of 7

After 26 months of closed doors, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History opened to the public again on May 13.

In addition to its permanent exhibits, the museum also features Deborah Kass’ “Oy/Yo” sculpture at its entrance, as well as four new exhibits and installations, including the office chair and tea cup used at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas during the hostage crisis in January.

The Weitzman shuttered in March 2020 because of the pandemic, but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy two weeks prior, due to the financial burden of the $30 million building construction at its 101 S Independence Mall location.

Because the museum filed for bankruptcy prior to the pandemic, it was not eligible for the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

In September, the Weitzman emerged from bankruptcy when board member Mitchell Morgan bought the building and loaned it to the museum for $1,000 a month. In December, the museum announced its new moniker and that shoe designer and University of Pennsylvania Wharton School alum Stuart Weitzman had purchased the building from Morgan and gifted it to the museum.

Admission to the Weitzman is free.

