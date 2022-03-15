Anna Lee Carroll

Michael and Rachel Carroll (née Fischer) of Philadelphia announce the birth of their daughter, Anna Lee, on March 7.

Sharing in their joy are Anna’s brother Charlie; grandparents Phyllis and Howard Fischer of Philadelphia and Veronica and Michael Carroll of Erdenheim; great-grandfather Irving Fischer; and aunts and uncles Becca and Hal Leshner, Chris and Chrissy Carroll, Matt and Ali Carroll, and Tim and Keli Carroll.

Anna is named in loving memory of her paternal great-grandmother Anna Carroll and her maternal great-grandmother Leona Fischer.