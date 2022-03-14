Pasta Alla Norma

This is a wonderfully versatile dish. It is vegetarian, but it is substantial enough to please most carnivores.

It works as a main course, but it can also do double duty as a hearty side with a simple meat or fish. It can be served hot or at room temperature, so it is a “host-friendly” recipe.

And if you don’t want to go vegetarian, you can skip the cheese and add cooked chicken or sausage to the pasta.

Serves 4-6

1 large eggplant

3 tablespoons salt

½ cup olive oil

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

3 cloves garlic, minced

Freshly ground pepper

1 pound penne, cooked al dente

½ cup crumbled feta or grated Parmesan

Heat your oven to 450 degrees F.

Peel and thinly slice 1 large eggplant. Place the slices in a colander in your sink, and sprinkle them generously with salt. Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Rinse the eggplant thoroughly, dry it with paper towels and place it on rimmed cookie sheet lightly coated with olive oil. Drizzle more oil over the slices, and roast them in the 450-degree oven for 10-15 minutes until cooked through. Check and stir frequently so they don’t burn.

Put the eggplant into a large bowl. Add the diced tomatoes, parsley, garlic and pepper. Mix. Pour the mixture over the penne. Top it with the feta cheese and serve, or set it aside and serve it later at room temperature.