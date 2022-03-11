Three Ways to Celebrate Purim With Your Jewish Community

The sweet smells of hamantaschen coming out of the oven, the raucous sounds of graggers cranking over the reading of the Megillah, the vibrant sights of children in costumes — you guessed it, Purim is just around the corner!

This year, Purim will take place on the evening of Wednesday, March 16 through Thursday, March 17. To get into the spirit of the holiday that commemorates Queen Esther saving the Jewish people, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia’s neighborhood Kehillot have planned pre- and post-Purim festivities for your whole family to enjoy.

“Right before the pandemic began, I attended the Kehillah of Old York Road Purim carnival. How joyous that now, two years later, we get to once again have in-person, community-wide Purim celebrations once again,” said Addie Lewis Klein, the Jewish Federation’s senior director of leadership development and community engagement. “Safety protocols are in place, and we can’t wait to welcome you back to Kehillah celebrations.”

See below for three in-person events to safely celebrate this beloved holiday:

Old York Road Purim Carnival with an Israeli Twist

Sunday, March 13

Pre-K: 11 a.m.-noon | General: noon-2 p.m.

$10 per family advance/$20 per family at the door

Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel

Join Old York Road for a festive Purim Carnival that the entire family will love! Enjoy delicious kosher food, exciting inflatables, Israeli-themed fun, a Magic Mirror photo studio, music, hamantaschen and prizes. Cost includes all activities. Food and drink available for purchase. Advanced online registration will close on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. To register, visit jewishphilly.org/purimcarnival.

PurimFest ’22

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 1-4 p.m.

$18 per family

Kaiserman JCC; 45 Haverford Road

Don’t you love Purim? The Lower Merion Jewish community sure does! Put on your costumes, and join the Kehillah of Lower Merion and Kaiserman JCC for a family-fun day of crafts, games and activities, theatrical performances and mask-making. Plus, there will be a moon bounce. Can’t you smell the hamantaschen already?

To register, visit jewishphilly.org/purimfest.

Purim Car & Walking Parade

Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 1:15-3 p.m.

Parade starts at Beth Ami;

9201 Old Bustleton Ave.

Don’t put your costumes away just yet! Get dressed up — maybe even decorate your car — and join Northeast Jewish Life for a Purim car and walking parade. The day will include community, music, shalach manot goodie bags and even more fun. There will also be a contactless opportunity for matanot l’evyonim, charitable gifts to the poor. Please bring kosher canned or packaged non-perishable foods and toiletry items for a contactless donation to the Mitzvah Food Program. Advance registration closes on Friday, March 18. To register, visit

jewishphilly.org/purimparade.

***

See the full Purim roundup at jewishphilly.org/purim2022.