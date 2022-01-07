You Can Still Make a Difference

Start the new year with a gift to inspire and sustain our Jewish community.

Our Holocaust survivors. Our future leaders.

Our families. Our older adults.

Our kids. Our most vulnerable.

Our community depends on you.

You have the power to change even more lives.

With your support, the Jewish Federation:

Invests $15 million in the Jewish community through grants, programs and real estate subsidies

Helps more than 266,000 people locally and in Israel access nutritious food, financial assistance and other social services

Inspires Jewish identity for almost 20,000 community members

… and so much more.

Give today.