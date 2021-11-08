Under the Watchful Eye of Albert Einstein

As my teacher, Zoom allowed me to choose topics with abandon; after all, I could always “leave meeting“ if I didn’t like the subject (“All religions, arts and sciences are branches of the same tree” — Albert Einstein)

Early on in COVID, I decided that the key to my getting through it successfully would be to stay engaged. I don’t cook and I rarely watch TV, so Zoom became my everything; my teacher, my rabbi, my therapist, and my friend. And throughout, my Zoom hours were spent at my desk under the watchful eye of Albert.

As my rabbi, Zoom opened wide a world that was both familiar and foreign and, at times, indistinguishable as opposites. (“Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous” — Albert Einstein)

As my therapist, Zoom told me that I was good, bad, right, wrong, crazy and sane. (“Just because you believe something does not mean that it is true” — Albert Einstein)

And as my friend, Zoom reminded me of things I never knew. (“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle” — Albert Einstein)

So, thank you Zoom, but especially Albert, for making engagement = my comfort (squared) the formula for my getting through COVID.

Lisa Leff lives in Valley Forge.