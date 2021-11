The Jewish Relief Agency applauded Leah Levitan for earning Hungry Harvest’s October Volunteer of the Month Award. In August, Levitan organized a school supply collection drive among friends, family members and local stores, providing folders, notebooks and pencils, among other items, to 120 high school students in need. The JRA serves 3,600 low-income households in the Philadelphia area, including the students that Levitan helped. Hungry Harvest is a partner organization.