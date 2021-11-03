Legendary Psychiatrist Dies at 100

Dr. Aaron T. Beck, who revolutionized the field of psychiatry, lived in Philadelphia and was a longtime member of Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood, died on Nov. 1 at his home. Born on July 18, 1921, he had reached the century mark.

Beck is known for developing a psychiatric focus on day-to-day behaviors in patients. This ran counter to the Freudian emphasis on childhood traumas.

But Tim, as he was known to loved ones, also left behind his wife, Phyllis Beck, four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A full obituary will appear in the Nov. 11 edition of the Jewish Exponent.