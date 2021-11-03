After Election Day, Jewish Candidates Mostly Victorious

Following an election day with an expected low turnout, Jewish candidates in Philadelphia, surrounding counties and in Pennsylvania experienced mostly sweet results on Nov. 2.

Larry Krasner, the incumbent Philadelphia district attorney, was the favorite in deep blue Philadelphia. His victory, with over twice as many votes as his challenger Chuck Peruto, according to the Associated Press, was unsurprising.

Krasner, a known progressive and harsh critic of mass incarceration and the criminal justice system, showed he remained a popular candidate, despite not seeing eye-to-eye with the Fraternal Order of Police and receiving critiques that he’s not done enough to curb crime as murder rates in Philadelphia climbed to their highest over the pandemic.

“One of the things that I believe that we learned in the first term is that we got a lot done, we kept a lot of promises,” Krasner said after Peruto called him to concede. “And they were in fact what Philadelphia wanted. But Philadelphia did not always know what we were doing.

Bucks County also elected its Jewish incumbent to district attorney, with Republican Matt Weintraub, first elected in 2017, clinching the vote from Democrat Antonetta Stancu.

”I’ve had the benefit of serving everybody the past four years, and I’m really excited to do it for four more,” Weintraub said at the Bucks County Republican headquarters.

Democrat Judge Maria McLaughlin lost out on a spot on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, with Republican Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson finding victory with a small, but clear margin. Unofficial results favor Brobson with 53% of the vote, AP reported.

Brobson will fill the seat of Democratic Chief Justice Max Baer, who will turn the mandatory retirement age of 75 at the end of 2022.

Democrats retain control of the state Supreme Court with a 5-2 majority.

Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, a Democrat who ran unopposed, was elected to a second term, having been in office since 2018, and is expected to run for Philadelphia mayor in 2023.

[email protected]; 215-832-0741