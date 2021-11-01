Corn Tortilla Omelet with Salsa

This dish is sort of like a reverse shakshuka.

Rather than having the spicy tomato mixture as the base and the eggs on top, this turns the dish upside down and integrates corn tortilla into the omelet. I used a fresh salsa cruda that was nearing the end of its useful life, but any jarred or homemade salsa is fair game here.

It was a super-quick weeknight dinner when the cupboard was rather bare, but the variety of flavors and textures delivered far more than the sum of their parts. If you want a pareve dish, skip the cheese. If you don’t have corn tortillas, just make a straight-up omelet.

Serves 2 generously

2 or 3 corn tortillas, ripped into bite-sized pieces

6 eggs

⅓ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

¾ cup salsa

Spray an ovenproof skillet with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, mix the tortillas, eggs, cheese (if using) salt and pepper. Allow a few minutes for the eggs to soak into the tortillas.

Turn your broiler on low and place the rack in the lower portion of the oven.

Heat the skillet on the stove and pour in the egg mixture. Let it cook until the bottom is fairly solid.

Move the pan into the oven, and broil until the top is done and the omelet is cooked through.

Remove the pan from the oven, pour the salsa over the omelet and serve.