Community Briefs: Doctor, Professor Honored, More

Temple Doctor Honored

Temple University Health System Dr. Amy J. Goldberg was inducted as a member of the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators on Oct. 15.

Goldberg is the interim dean and George S. Peters, MD and Louise C. Peters Chair and Professor of Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple and the health system’s surgeon-in-chief and senior vice president of perioperative services.

The academy was established in 2014 “to recognize and bring together innovators and thought leaders of national and international prominence who are committed to advancing the science and practice of education across all surgical specialties.”

St. Joe’s Professor to Receive Award

The Council of Centers on Jewish-Christian Relations will meet at Saint Joseph’s University’s Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and bestow its Shevet Achim Award for Outstanding Contributions to Christian-Jewish Relations to institute Director Phillip A. Cunningham.

Cunningham, who is a professor of theology at the university, will give the public keynote address on the topic of his forthcoming book, “Maxims for Mutuality.”

The book is “a kind of ‘enchiridion,’ a handbook or set of maxims for theologians, preachers and educators in one Christian community, the Catholic Church, about how to continue deepening its rapprochement with Jews after centuries of hostility,” according to an institute press release.

Kaiserman JCC to Restore Some In-person Fitness Programming

The Kaiserman JCC in Wynnewood is bringing back a handful of in-person fitness classes.

Between Oct. 25 and 29, the facility will debut new sessions in senior fitness, strength and core training and “functional” fitness, a “workout that will train your muscles for the tasks of daily living,” according to the JCC’s website.

All three sessions will run through the end of the year. You can pay $125 to attend unlimited classes or $15 per class. “Proof of vaccine is required,” said the listing on the JCC’s website.

The JCC eliminated its fitness slate after a summer session of two in-person classes and several Zoom classes, citing poor attendance.

“There’s an opportunity to refresh,” CEO Alan Scher said at the time.

Scher said the new sessions are “popular classes geared toward older adults.” He added that weekly offerings “will expand if the interest is there in time.”

Allen Iverson Keynote Speaker at Katz JCC Sports Award Dinner

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson delivered the keynote address on Oct. 26 at the 11th annual Katz JCC Sports Award Dinner Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“It’s an honor to welcome Iverson, arguably one of the most notable players for the 76ers, to the JCC for our Sports Award Dinner this year,” said Andy Levin, an event co-chair. “His achievements on and off the court, coupled with the life lessons he’s acquired along the way, make him an ideal keynote speaker for this event.”

In addition, three community members were honored.

David Butler received the Steve Ravitz Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1988, he chaired the Katz JCC’s first Maccabi Committee and co-chaired the 1999 JCC Maccabi Games when they were hosted by the Katz JCC. Among other positions, he served as JCC president from 1995-1998.

Stacey Macaluso received the People’s Choice Award. She has worked with the Parkinson’s community since 2012 and manages the Parkinson’s Connection at the Katz JCC.

Nate Mulberg received the Outstanding Achievement Award. He was the first base coach for Team Israel at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is the assistant baseball coach/recruiting coordinator at the University of Richmond. He was a member of the USA gold medalist baseball team at the 2009 Maccabiah Games and participated in multiple Maccabi Games. l

— Compiled by Andy Gotlieb and Jarrad Saffren