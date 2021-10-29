Summer Camp is Just Around the Corner!

Don’t Miss Out On Our Need-Based Scholarships and One Happy Camper Grants

Are your kids already dreaming about Jewish camp next summer? Get a head start on making their dreams a reality, and learn if you’re eligible to save up to 30% off of the price of camp.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia offers camp grant and scholarship opportunities that can help make camp experiences more accessible for more families. Applications are now open for the following two programs, and awards will be made on a rolling basis so that parents are aware of financial support as quickly as possible.

One Happy Camper Grants for First-Time Campers

If you have a camper that will be attending a Jewish overnight camp for the first time this summer, you may be eligible for a One Happy Camper grant of up to $1,000.

Need-Based Scholarships for Day and Overnight Camp

If you have a returning overnight camper or a camper enrolled in day camp, you may be eligible for a need-based camp scholarship. The Jewish Federation has adjusted eligibility requirements to ensure that the available funds are focused on assisting families most in need and on supporting camps that serve our Greater Philadelphia region.

Applications for both programs are now open and will be awarded on a rolling basis while funding is available. Apply early to secure your financial support.

Visit jewishphilly.org/camp for more information or email [email protected]