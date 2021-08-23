Kvetch ‘N Kvell

Just Timing

The first two words of this past Shabbat’s Torah reading (“The Parameters of Justice,” Aug. 12) were shoftim v’shot’rim, judges and police officers, who were to be appointed after the Israelites entered Canaan. The judges and officers were expected not to taint justice or accept bribes, but to be impartial. Above everything was the pursuit of justice.

How ironic that Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner chose the day before this Torah reading to indict three law enforcement officials for their failure to adhere to these 3,300-year-old rules.

Paul L. Newman | Merion Station