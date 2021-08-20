Summer Camp 2021: In Pictures

After a 2020 summer camp season that was canceled or heavily modified, 2021 offered a return to relative normalcy. Although some restrictions and modifications remained, kids were largely able to enjoy many of the same traditions their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents experienced.

Included on these pages is a selection of photographs of kids at play provided by some of the area camps.

This photo essay was made possible by a grant from the Irving Felgoise Memorial Fund of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. The fund was established by the family of the late Irving Felgoise, a printer, in honor of his longtime association with the newspaper field and the Jewish Federation.

