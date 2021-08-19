Community Briefs: Beth Am Honored, More

Congregation Beth Am Honored by USCJ

Congregation Beth Am in Penn Valley was honored by the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and its partners in the “Ritual Ideas” category of its Idea Generator-Visionary Awards.

Beth Am pitched its Music Prayer Lab, which was described as “a spiritually uplifting musical experience in nature with dedicated musicians, pray-ers and fellow travelers.” The collaborative music experience can be done both in-person and online simultaneously, with social distancing accommodations that facilitate intentional music-making, learning and friendship.

Applicants were judged by a panel consisting of lay and staff representatives from USCJ, The Rabbinical Assembly, The Cantors Assembly, The Jewish Educators Assembly and The North American Association of Synagogue Executives.

Entries focused on learning ideas, which entailed developing classes or experiences for youth or adults; programming ideas, meant for social, cultural, holiday, diversity/inclusion or collaboration efforts; and ritual ideas, which could pertain to tefilla (prayer) holiday celebrations, or music and singing.

Winners received seed money to implement their visions and help other congregations learn to apply similar innovations.

Longtime Dental Professor Herbert S. Rosen Dies at 87

Dr. Herbert S. Rosen, a professor at the Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry for 41 years, died Aug. 7. He was 87.

The Philadelphia native, who lived in Gladwyne, attended Temple as an undergrad, and to complete his doctor of medicine in dentistry in 1960.

After graduation, Rosen joined the Navy, serving as a dentist for the Fourth Naval District, where he was in charge of the mobile dental unit from 1960-1963. Upon the conclusion of his military service, he opened a private practice and saw patients up until his death. He also taught practice management at his alma mater.

Rosen started the Penn Valley Junior Sports Association in 1971 and competed in triathlons between the ages of 57 and 84.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; his children, Robert and Jennifer; his son-in-law, Rick; and three grandchildren.