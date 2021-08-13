Watchdog Group: Porn Sites Ignoring Antisemitic Content Proliferation

By Cnaan Liphshiz

Antisemitic porn videos are trending on adult content websites, which ignore calls to remove them, an Israel-based watchdog group said.

The nonprofit group, Fighting Online Antisemitism, or FOA, has identified dozens of videos on major adult content sites, including xvideos and XNXX. Some feature actors dressed as Nazi officers acting out rape scenes of actresses portraying Jewish women.

Attempts to flag the videos and have them removed have gone unanswered, FOA told the news site Ice.co.il last week.

Videos featuring underage subjects or revenge porn are pulled off quickly, Tomer Aldubi, the founder of FOA, told Ice. But when it comes to antisemitism about Jews, he said, “the porn giants seem to not want to address it.”

In some of the videos in question, the hateful content is in the title alone, advertising videos whose actual content does not reference ethnicity as depicting a “Palestinian raping a Jew,” as one video title states. The number of videos involving Jews on porn sites has proliferated in recent years, according to the article.

Some videos were produced with the intention of depicting scenes involving Jews, including a 2017 Bangbros production with the actress known as Becky Sins portraying a haredi Orthodox woman who gets into a van with men who have sex with her.

“I take it cover-up is necessary in your culture,” one of the men tells the actress in the van.

The actors throw the woman’s clothes into a ditch and drive off as she collects the clothes, calling her a “bitch.”