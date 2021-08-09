Community Briefs: Health Cooperation, Nazi Vandalism, More

Israeli Leaders Meet with UAE and CHOP Counterparts to Discuss Health Cooperation

Acting Consul General of Israel in New York Israel Nitzan visited the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on July 28 to discuss the possible expansion of pediatric health cooperation between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Nitzan and Consul General of the UAE in New York Abdalla Shaheen toured the hospital with CHOP President and CEO Madeline Bell.

The hospital led discussions on partnership opportunities ahead of the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the UAE. Leaders of Israel’s Schneider Children’s Hospital attended the event virtually.

“The Abraham Accords are spreading far and wide, from Philadelphia to Abu Dhabi to Jerusalem and beyond,” Nitzan said. “Meetings, such as this one in Philadelphia, give everyone involved an opportunity to learn from one another … It shows that we will build meaningful relationships in order to save lives. Nothing is more important than that. Israel and the UAE have proven that focusing on the well-being of our citizens is the essence of our peace.”

Nitzan and Shaheen also spoke with Associate Chief of Academic Affairs and Director of the Fetal Cardiac Center Dr. Jack Rychik about his work at CHOP.

Nazi Graffiti Found in Delaware

Nazi SS graffiti was found spray-painted on a bridge at Bear, Delaware, on July 28, the Delaware News Journal reported.

The black-paint graffiti, which said, “Crackers Matter” then featured two lightning bolts similar to those used by the Nazi SS, was removed that day by the Delaware Department of Transportation.

“In the event the same ‘tags’ are presented somewhere else in the area, we would take the necessary investigative steps, if notified,” Delaware State Police spokesman Mast Cpl. Gary Fournier said. He said police are investigating, but don’t have leads or suspects.

“We are witnessing increased acts of hate and antisemitism around the country and the world which is alarming, but to have this hateful graffiti occur in our own backyard is very disturbing,” said Seth Katzen, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Delaware.

“Our community must remain vigilant against these senseless acts and thank DelDot for the immediate removal of the graffiti.”

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact Crime Stoppers online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

Jewish Discus Athlete with Area Ties Finishes Eighth at Tokyo Olympics

In his first Olympics, Jewish Olympian and University of Pennsylvania graduate Sam Mattis reached the final of the men’s discus event.

But in the final at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Mattis fell short of a medal, placing eighth with a distance of 63.88 meters. He was, however, the highest finisher among U.S. male athletes in the event.

The East Brunswick High School (New Jersey) graduate earned a spot in the medal round by recording the eighth-longest distance, 63.74, out of 30 competitors in the qualification round. Mattis made the U.S. Olympic team with a third-place finish in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

He was also the 2019 U.S. national champion and the 2015 NCAA champion. He missed the 2016 Olympics but kept working for five years to make the games in 2021.

“This has been my goal for years at this point, probably close to a decade,” Mattis said. “That I’ve achieved it feels pretty good.”

— Compiled by Andy Gotlieb and Jarrad Saffren