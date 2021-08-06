Israel to Name Michael Herzog as US Aambassador

By Ron Kampeas

WASHINGTON — Michael Herzog, a brigadier general who has a longtime relationship with an influential Washington think tank, will be the next ambassador to the United States, according to Israeli media reports.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have settled on Herzog, the brother of President Isaac Herzog, for the role, The Jerusalem Post first reported Thursday. Other Israeli media confirmed the pick.

Herzog, the son of the late Chaim Herzog, who also served as president, was the head of strategic planning for the Israel Defense Forces and an adviser to multiple peace negotiating teams since the 1990s.

Since 2004 he has been a fellow with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, which has close relations with Republican and Democratic administrations as well as with successive Israeli governments. He is currently an international fellow living in Israel.

One of Herzog’s most influential works, a 2006 analysis discounting the likelihood of moderating Hamas, was written for the institute.

Herzog would succeed Gilad Erdan, who will retain his other posting as ambassador to the United Nations.