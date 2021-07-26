Community Briefs: New Gratz Partnership, Teen Fellow Named, More

Gratz College, Hartford Seminary to Partner on Course Offerings

Gratz College and Hartford Seminary announced a partnership that will expand graduate-level theology and chaplaincy course offerings to students of both institutions.

Beginning with the fall semester, students at both schools can cross-register for selected online courses.

“This will appeal to students at both colleges who are interested in chaplaincy or interfaith practices,” said Ruth Sandberg, director of Gratz’s Center for Holocaust Studies and Human Rights. “This partnership gives students at both schools the academic grounding they need to succeed as chaplains working with a variety of faith traditions.”

Gratz students seeking theological expertise or chaplaincy certification can register for the following courses at Hartford Seminary: Psychology and Sociology for Chaplaincy, Theology and Scriptures in Spiritual Care Practice, Chaplaincy Models and Methods and Religious and Cultural Ethics for Chaplaincy.

Moving Traditions Names Teen Fellows

Moving Traditions, a locally based organization that “emboldens youth by fostering self-discovery, challenging sexism and inspiring a commitment to Jewish life and learning” announced its 55 nationwide Kol Koleinu teen fellows for 2021-22 — including seven from the Philadelphia area.

The fellows will “explore and deepen their feminist knowledge, research and teach about key justice and equity topics that matter to them, and create tangible change in their communities.”

Local fellows include:

Elle Baker, a senior at Central High School, who is a member of Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel and serves on her regional United Synagogue Youth board.

Sara Frankel, a junior at Lower Moreland High School, who is president of BAFTY/NFTY and a member of a Rosh Chodesh group at Old York Road Temple-Beth Am.

Leah Levitan, a junior at Lower Moreland High School, who is a member of the Ha Lev Community.

Jules Maylott, a junior at the Downingtown STEM Academy, who is a member of Kesher Israel Congregation.

Dahlia Rosenthal, a senior at Upper Dublin High School, who is a member of Temple Sinai and attends Camp Galil.

Gabriella Schwager, a senior at Harriton High School, who is a member of Mishkan Shalom and attends Camp Havaya.

Sophie Taylor, a junior at Abington Senior High School, who is a member of Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel KFTY and NFTY and was previously in a Rosh Chodesh group.

National Museum of American Jewish History to Lead Three-Day Program for Educators

For the fifth year, the National Museum of American Jewish History will host a National Educators Institute dedicated to teaching Jewish history in the United States.

The Aug. 16-18 online conference runs from noon-4 p.m. daily, is exclusively for educators and costs $50.

The program, which is aimed at those teaching fifth through 12th graders, is designed to expand how educators understand and teach the American-Jewish experience; introduce new ways to stimulate students through inquiry-based learning; and offer opportunities for participants to connect with scholars and practitioners in the field.

NMAJH’s Ronit Lusky directs the institute along with Benjamin M. Jacobs of George Washington University and Jonathan Krasner of Brandeis University.

See nmajh.org/nei/ to register or for additional details.

— Compiled by Andy Gotlieb