Rubinstein-Dollin

Joel Rubinstein (Lisa Levin) of Newtown, Beth Rubinstein of Santa Cruz, California, and Rabbi Bruce and Tamra Dollin of Denver announce the engagement of their children, Michelle Rubinstein and Akiva Dollin.

Michelle is a graduate of the Haas Business School at the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in education. She works as a senior product manager for Visa.

Akiva is a graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary of America, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Jewish history; Columbia University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science; and The Grainger College of Engineering, where he earned a master’s degree in computer science. He works as a program manager for Microsoft.

Michelle is the granddaughter of Mark and Joan Kay of Bala Cynwyd, and the late Arthur and Arlene Rubinstein (z”l) of Philadelphia. Akiva is the grandson of Rabbi Herbert (z”l) and Judy Morris of Walnut Creek, California, and Marvin (z”l) and Florence Dollin of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The couple lives in Denver and is planning a Denver-area wedding for the summer of 2022.