Cantor Mark and Barbara Elson of Holland and Delray Beach, Florida, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on July 21 at a dinner with their children and grandchildren. Their celebration will continue on a river cruise in the south of France.

The couple was married in 1981 by five rabbis at the Union for Reform Judaism’s Olin-Sang-Ruby camp in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and the reception included more than 500 campers and staff.