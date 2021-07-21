AP Predicts that Israel Will Win a Record-setting Seven Olympic Medals

By Gabe Friedman

Will it be a historic Olympics for Israel? The Associated Press thinks so.

On its list of predicted medalists for each event in Tokyo published Monday, the news agency includes seven Israeli athletes. The Jewish state has won nine medals in its entire Olympics history.

This year, Israel is sending its largest delegation of athletes by far — 90, compared to its previous high of 47 at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Here are the Israelis on the AP list:

Artem Dolgopyat — Gold in men’s gymnastics, floor exercise

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter — Silver in women’s marathon

Sagi Muki — Silver in men’s 81 kg judo

Team Israel — Bronze in baseball

Linoy Ashram — Bronze in women’s rhythmic gymnastics, all-around

Team Israel — Bronze in women’s rhythmic gymnastics, group category

Katy Spychakov — Bronze in women’s windsurfing

