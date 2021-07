Amanda (née Gordon), Scott and brother Maverick Jacobson announce the birth of their daughter, Logan Essex, on Aug. 28, 2020.

Grandparents Marvin and Marlene Gordon of Philadelphia share in their joy, as do aunts and uncles Howard and Robin Gordon, Mindy and Brad Seiver, and Dana and Orlando Cedeno, along with numerous cousins.

Logan Essex (Laila Ahava) is named in loving memory of Scott’s father, Eric Jacobson and Amanda’s grandmother, Alice Hendel.