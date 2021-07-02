Chabad Rabbi Stabbed in Front of Jewish Day School, Synagogue in Boston

A Chabad emissary was stabbed outside a Jewish day school and synagogue in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the director of the Shaloh House Jewish Day School, Rabbi Dan Rodkin.

Boston Police arrested the suspect, Khaled Awad, Thursday. Awad, who is 24 years old and lives in Brighton, the Boston neighborhood where the stabbing took place, will be arraigned in Brighton District Court and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers,” Rodkin said in a statement, according to Chabad.org.

A Boston Police Department spokesperson said the stabbing took place outside the building that houses the school and synagogue on Chestnut Hill Street in the Brighton neighborhood at 1:19 p.m. According to Chabad.org, the attacker was arrested while holding a knife and gun.

The school was hosting a Jewish summer camp. The camp went into lockdown at the time of the stabbing.