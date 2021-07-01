Teenagers Shatter 19th-century Synagogue’s Windows in Romania

By Cnaan Liphshiz

Stone-throwing teenagers smashed multiple windows of a 19th-century synagogue building in Romania.

No one was hurt in Monday’s incident at the Synagogue of Orastie, in the western part of the country. Police have labeled it an act of vandalism, a spokesperson was quoted as telling the Stirile Transilvaniei newspaper. The spokesperson did not say whether it was being treated as a hate crime.

Several teens, all minors, have been identified in connection with the stone throwing.

Two archaeologists noticed the damage earlier this week, the website reported. Orastie does not have an active Jewish community. The synagogue was renovated some 15 years ago.