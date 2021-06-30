Goosenberg-Yeni

Robyn and Rick Goosenberg of Fort Washington, and Hallie and Steven Horowitz of Fort Myers, Florida (previously of Cherry Hill, New Jersey), announce the engagement of their children, Hallie Goosenberg and Zac Yeni. Zac is the son of the late Anthony Yeni.

Sharing in their happiness are grandparents Stanley Goosenberg and Barbara Freedman. Zac is the grandson of the late Sy Freedman. Hallie is the granddaughter of the late Miriam Faye, Irving Faye and Pearl Goosenberg.

Also sharing in their happiness are siblings Scott and David (Hannah) Goosenberg and A.J. Yeni.

The couple is planning a wedding in Philadelphia.