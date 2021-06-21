But as summer approaches, the hot, heavy potato dishes that I devour in January hold less appeal; mashed, scalloped and baked potatoes — while delicious — simply do not fit with the hot weather and the breezy summer cuisine that I crave as the mercury rises.

Enter this potato salad, which is flavorful, lighter, easy to make and keeps well for several days. We served it as a side to grilled salmon, but the following day it fed me well for lunch alongside a scoop of tuna salad. It would complement pretty much any fish, meat, chicken or vegetarian meal, and does double duty as a salad and a starch.

I never peel potatoes, and I don’t mind the thicker-skinned varietals such as russets, but if you are a peeler, go for it. Or, if you don’t like to peel and you don’t like the skin, look for Yukon Golds, red bliss or white potatoes.

Mustard Dill Potato Salad

Serves 4-6

3 pounds potatoes, cut in chunks

⅓ cup grainy Dijon-style mustard

1 handful fresh dill, coarsely chopped

1 small onion, diced

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

Generous grinding of fresh cracked pepper

Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover them with water; add a generous pinch of salt. Cover, bring the water to a boil and simmer until the potatoes are soft when pricked with a fork, approximately 25 minutes.

Do not overcook, or the potato salad will turn to mush!

Drain the potatoes in a colander, and allow them to cool slightly. You can rush this process by tossing some ice cubes on top of the potatoes and shaking them up. Drain thoroughly, and pour the potatoes into a serving bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients, and toss well. Taste for seasonings. Serve warm, at room temperature or well chilled.