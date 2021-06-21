Krueger-Goldin

Helaine Zwanger of Montgomery Township and Amy and Martin Goldin of Gulfport, Mississippi announce the engagement of their children Brett Jason to Jodi Heather.

Brett is a graduate of LeBow College of Business, Drexel University. Jodi is a graduate of Indiana University and Parsons The New School of Design. Brett works in finance and Jodi is in fashion. The couple reside in Manhattan.

Sharing in the couple’s happiness are Brett’s sister, Elyse; Jodi’s siblings, Betsy, Melissa and Ryan; Brett’s grandparents, Shirley and Bennett Zwanger; Jodi’s grandmother, Florence Goldin; and several nieces and nephews.

Jodi is the granddaughter of the late Jack Goldin and Janice and Max Adlestein.