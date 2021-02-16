Community Briefs: Abramson Board Chair, OROT, NMAJH

Abramson Senior Care Appoints First Female Board Chair

Abramson Senior Care named Lorraine Drobny as the first female in its 155-year history to serve as chair of its board of trustees.

After serving as board vice chair (2012-2019) and first vice chair (2019-2020), Drobny stepped into the role of chair in October.

Drobny succeeds Howard Davis as board of trustees chair.

“This type of confident leadership doesn’t come just from stellar professional experience, which Lorraine certainly has,” said Carol Irvine, president and CEO of Abramson Senior Care. “It comes from deep, unparalleled passion born of her personal experience finding someone to entrust with the care of her own father and finding herself being cared for in the process.”

Aside from her roles at Abramson Senior Care, Drobny is a member of the board of trustees and women’s philanthropy for the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and past president of Hakol Group for Hadassah. Outside of her volunteerism, she is a principal at Stumar Investigations.

OROT Annual Event Slated for Feb. 20

OROT, which works to ensure that special needs children enrolled in Jewish day school can remain in their schools, with their peers and engaged in their communities, will host its annual gala virtually at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.

This year’s honoree is Perri Specter, a 2007 OROT alumna, who started with OROT in the third grade, graduated from Perelman Jewish Day School and the Delaware Valley Friends School, then studied illustration at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. She now works full time as a graphic designer for the law firm Pond Lehocky Giordano.

Five program alumni graduating high school this year — Michael Andelman, Olivia Collis, Lily Rabinowitz, Brenen Grossman and Raphael Shmulevich — also will be recognized during the event.

Teachers, current students and board Chair Chavi Schwarzbaum are slated to speak.

OROT was founded in 1999 and today has about 50 students in area schools.

NMAJH to Host North African Jewish Music Presentation

The National Museum of American Jewish History will host a free presentation of North African Jewish music on Feb. 17.

Throughout the first half of the 20th century, Jewish vocalists and instrumentalists played an outsized role in the production of music in Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia — a region known as The Maghreb.

Historian Christopher Silver will provide a musical tour of the North African Jewish past through sounds both traditional and popular by drawing on rare shellac records from his personal archive.

The presentation will be followed by an audience question-and-answer session.

The public may tune in online for free, with a $10 suggested donation.

Visit nmajh.org/virtual-museum for details.