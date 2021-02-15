Chimichurri Flank Steak

I recently bought a jar of Jezabel’s jezabelscafe.com/ Chimichurri Sauce at the Sisterly Love Food Fair facebook.com/Sisterly-Love-Citywide-Food-Fair-105088188102542/.

Chimichurri is a traditional Argentine condiment made from parsley, oregano, vinegar, salt, pepper and olive oil. It is tangy, fresh, herbal and delicious and is generally served with grilled meats or fish. It delivers a wonderful counterpoint to most any protein and, despite the cold temperatures, we were determined to grill steak to go with this culinary treasure.

This flank steak marinated all day, then provided the perfect canvas for this spectacular sauce. And if you can’t get your hands on Jezabel’s version, a comparable recipe follows the steak, below.

Flank Steak

Serves 4

If you are not inclined to brave the elements these days, this can be broiled with similar results. Don’t balk at the soy sauce in the marinade in an Argentine preparation; it breaks down the flank steak and produces a tender, flavorful cut. Flank steak should not be cooked past medium or you risk it becoming tough, dry and tasteless.

1½ pounds flank steak

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

½ lime

2 cloves garlic, crushed

¼ cup coarsely chopped onion

A few drops of hot sauce

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons vinegar

½ cup chimichurri sauce, plus more to serve

In large zip-seal bag, place all the ingredients except for the chimichurri sauce. Shake to blend and marinate for 8-24 hours. Allow the steak to come to room temperature. Discard the marinade and grill or broil the meat on medium-high heat, about 3 minutes per side for medium-rare, depending on thickness, turning once.

When the steak is done, place it under foil and allow it to rest for 5 minutes. Slice it thinly on the diagonal against the grain, drizzle with chimichurri sauce and serve.

Chimichurri Sauce

Serves 4

Purists eschew blenders and food processors for this recipe, preferring to hand chop the herbs and crush the garlic. But I’m a rather lazy cook and am all about efficiency, so I opt for the modern convenience. If you prefer to take the traditional route, more power to you!

1 cup firmly packed flat-leaf parsley, thick stems removed

3 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried)

2 tablespoons red or white vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon each black pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Mix all the ingredients in a blender. The texture need not be totally smooth, but there shouldn’t be any big chunks of garlic or herbs. Serve immediately, or store in the refrigerator for about 1 week.