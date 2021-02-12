February is Jewish Disability Awareness & Inclusion Month

The national Jewish Disability Awareness & Inclusion Month (JDAIM) is back for its 13th year this February. On the local level, Jewish Learning Venture’s (JLV) Whole Community Inclusion initiative and the Jewish Special Needs/Disability Awareness Consortium of Greater Philadelphia, annually provide a month of programming and resources to help bridge the gap in creating a more inclusive Jewish community. The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is proud to be a part of this effort as a member of the consortium and a funder of JLV.

While JDAIM’s programming will be virtual this February, the month is still jam packed with opportunities to learn more about disability inclusion in our local Jewish community. Check out jewishphilly.org/jdaim to see what this month of empowerment has to offer and how to register.

JDAIM Shabbat: Tikvah Shabbat Service

Saturday, Feb. 13, 9:00 a.m.

Join Camp Ramah in the Poconos for a Shabbat morning service led by and geared for kids and young adults with special needs and their families.

JDAIM Shabbat: Mental Health and Our Community

Saturday, Feb. 13, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Everyone’s welcome! Join Mishkan Shalom for an inclusive Shabbat morning service that will feature a talk by Dr. Mark Salzer of Temple University about his groundbreaking research on mental health and the importance of faith communities.

JDAIM Shabbat: A Disabled Artist’s Journey Through Art & Activism

Sunday, Feb. 14, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Join Germantown Jewish Centre to hear from Wendy Elliott-Vandivier, an artist and long-time disability advocate, present information on her experiences as an artist and disability activist. As a member of the Jewish community in Philadelphia, she will also talk about some of the ways that synagogues can be welcoming and inclusive for people with disabilities.

Whole Community Inclusion: Purim Fun!

Sunday, Feb. 14, 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Purim fun for kids of all abilities! Join jkidphilly for music, storytime and a fun craft to get ready for Purim. An ASL interpreter will be present.

Making the World More Accessible in the Time of COVID

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 | 12:00 p.m.

Join the Jewish Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council for a conversation with Stacy Levitan, Executive Director JCHAI, and Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer, Acting Co-Executive Director of Jewish Learning Venture. Stacy and Gabrielle will describe their agencies, the people they serve and what they are doing to ensure that their communities are remaining engaged during the time of COVID.

Brunch and Belonging Series

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The Jewish Disability Consortium of Greater Philadelphia invites you to take a break from work – grab a coffee or nosh – and learn with us from an expert in the field. In this presentation, disability advocate Shelly Christensen defines the concept of ‘belonging’ and how it relates to the lives of people with disabilities, their family members and all of us who are part of faith communities.

Disability Inclusion in Israel

Sunday, Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

How is disability inclusion happening in Israel today? How do individuals with disabilities live with purpose and possibility? Kalman Samuels of SHALVA, an organization that supports and empowers individuals with disabilities and their families in Israel, explains these issues and more. Sponsored by the Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El Inclusion Committee and Adath Israel, come learn about how one innovative Israeli organization leads the way!