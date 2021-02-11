Letters to the Editor: More Responses to Student Piece

Lifelong Democrat Shares Concern

Thank you, thank you, Sophia Rodney (“I’m a Student and I’m Afraid of Where My Party Is Headed,” Jan. 28) and the Jewish Exponent for printing this opinion. I could have written that letter myself, and I wholly agree with everything you said.

As a lifelong Democrat, I have been in increasingly serious disagreement with their platform. Democrats are no supporters of Israel, and I am an ardent Zionist. I have wanted to change my registration to independent, but I can’t do that until Pennsylvania allows independents to vote in primary elections. (Republicans are responsible for this blatant voter suppression.)

“The Squad,” a foursome of blatantly anti-Israel and anti-Jewish members of Congress, is an example of the direction that the Democrats have been going. And don’t anyone tell me that anti-Israel is not anti-Jewish.

The atmosphere on college campuses is atrocious — anti-Jewish and anti-Israel — and dangerous to Jews to be able to freely speak their opinions. The sad irony that a student should accuse Rodney of being “Trumpian” is that Trump supporters will not accept facts and blindly accept everything Trump says, and [the same goes for] anti-Israel and anti-Semites, who only believe what they have been brainwashed with and don’t ever want to hear the whole complicated history. Zionists on campus get shouted down and are not protected.

Lisa Sandler | Pipersville

Voices of Reason Will Win Out

I am a lifelong liberal Democrat and I am worried about the shift of the Democratic Party toward the leftist/progressive voice (“I’m a Student and I’m Afraid of Where My Party Is Headed,” Jan. 28). “The Squad” of Omar, Pressley, AOC and Tlaib in the House and Bernie Sanders in the Senate are making the Democratic Party feel unsafe for Jews who support Jewish right of self-determination (support of Israel).

These people are anti-Zionists and, unfortunately, anti-

Semitic. An alternative is to support the repugnant party of Trumpism but that is not a real alternative. Still, the Democratic Party is the big tent and we, as liberal Democrats, must call out the Jew hatred in the progressive wing. As we know, leftists and the extreme right can agree on one thing — their hatred of the Jews.

My suspicion is that as President Biden shores up the liberal elements in the Democratic Party, the voices of reason and enlightenment principles will win out. There ought to be little support for the anti-democratic, anti-free speech of the leftists except those universities that have adopted loss of intellectual and honest debate.

Neil Sussman | Philadelphia