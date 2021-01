Max and Randi Miller of Havertown announce the birth of their son, Levi Reese, on Oct. 20, 2020.

Levi is the grandson of Susan and Elliot Miller of Elkins Park and Amy and Ben Levitt of Crownsville, Maryland. Sharing in the happiness are uncles Scott and Adam Levitt, and great-grandparents Marge and Clive Pinsker.

Levi Reese is named in loving memory of his maternal great-grandparents, Sue and Milt Levitt, and paternal great-grandfather, Maurice Berry.