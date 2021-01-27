Verbit-Tenenbaum

Photo by Kris Kelley

Raymond and Teena Verbit of Wynnewood and Evelyn Portnaya and Roman Tenenbaum of Blauvelt, New York, announce the engagement of their children, Daniel Verbit and Irene Tenenbaum.

Daniel is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania and received his MLIS from The University of Alabama. He is a scholarly communications and digital initiatives librarian at Jefferson University. Irene is a graduate of Barnard College and received her MBA from Cornell University. She is an associate director working on payer market access at Merck.

The couple met at a Shabbat dinner at the Old City Jewish Art Center in 2019. They reside in Philadelphia and are planning a spring wedding.


Sharing in the couple’s happiness are Irene’s sister Anna, brother-in-law Alex and nephews Isaac and Theo, Daniel’s sister Linda, brother-in-law Jeremy, nephew Nathan and niece Aviva.

