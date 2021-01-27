Verbit-Tenenbaum

Raymond and Teena Verbit of Wynnewood and Evelyn Portnaya and Roman Tenenbaum of Blauvelt, New York, announce the engagement of their children, Daniel Verbit and Irene Tenenbaum.

Daniel is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania and received his MLIS from The University of Alabama. He is a scholarly communications and digital initiatives librarian at Jefferson University. Irene is a graduate of Barnard College and received her MBA from Cornell University. She is an associate director working on payer market access at Merck.

The couple met at a Shabbat dinner at the Old City Jewish Art Center in 2019. They reside in Philadelphia and are planning a spring wedding.

Sharing in the couple’s happiness are Irene’s sister Anna, brother-in-law Alex and nephews Isaac and Theo, Daniel’s sister Linda, brother-in-law Jeremy, nephew Nathan and niece Aviva.