Thomas-Schecter

Paul and Hope Thomas of Lafayette Hill and Herbert and Linda Schecter of Narberth announce the engagement of their children, Rebekah Lauren Thomas and Devin Blake Schecter.

Rebekah is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where she earned a doctor of pharmacy degree with a Spanish minor. She is a pharmacy manager at Walgreens.

Devin is a graduate of Delaware Valley University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. He is a research scientist at Larimar Therapeutics.

Rebekah is the granddaughter of Richard and Harriet Solomon, Alice Thomas Parry and the late William Thomas. Devin is the grandson of the late Bettye Schwartz-Kaplan, Harry Schwartz and Doris and Max Schecter.

Sharing in the couple’s happiness are Rebekah’s sisters, Hannah, Abigail and Sarah.

A May 2022 wedding is planned.