Jewish Community Relations Council Offers Many Opportunities to Get Involved

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia educates and advocates in Greater Philadelphia, in Congress and in the Pennsylvania State Capitol on behalf of Jewish interests and issues throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, in Israel and around the world.

Through community relations, government affairs, social action and advocacy, JCRC is dedicated to improving inter-group understanding and advancing a just and pluralistic society. JCRC focuses on education and advocacy for Israel, Holocaust education, interfaith relations, domestic affairs, racial justice initiatives and more.

Given the events over the past year, JCRC’s efforts are needed now more than ever. “Our work includes planning and presenting educational and advocacy opportunities for Jews across our region and building strong relationships with our neighbors from other communities of faith and ethnicity,” JCRC Board Chair Arlene Fickler said. “JCRC programs are free and open to all who are interested in engaging with us, so please register for our programs or reach out to our JCRC team for more information.”

Each year, JCRC provides education about the Holocaust, racism, genocide and the dangers of prejudice through sponsoring speakers, art competitions and multiple youth symposiums on the Holocaust, which bring thousands of students together from across Greater Philadelphia to hear from Holocaust survivors directly. JCRC also convenes a major, community wide, Holocaust commemoration ceremony.

Upcoming JCRC Events

JCRC has many interesting programs slated for the coming month that are open to the entire community. From educational seminars to advocacy opportunities, there are so many ways to get involved. To register or learn more about each of the following programs, visit jewishphilly.org/jcrcevents.

26th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service with Global Citizen360: A Dialogue

Monday, Jan. 18, 11:00 a.m.

The JCRC is partnering with PRO-ACT (Philadelphia Recovery Community Center) on a dialogue on race and Martin Luther King’s continued legacy. The program will feature a video of (“What is Your Life’s Blueprint” and JCRC and PRO-ACT community members will engage in dialogue on how King’s message continues to resonate today.

Pennsylvania’s “Fab Four” on What to Expect from the New Congress

Wednesday, Jan. 27, 7:00 p.m.

JCRC in partnership with the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley will host a panel conversation with U.S. Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Mary Gay Scanlon, Susan Wild and Madeline Dean.

Web Series with David Horovitz

Thursday, Jan. 28, noon

JCRC is excited to announce the next webinar in our continuing series with David Horovitz, founding editor of the online newspaper Times of Israel. In this session, Horovitz will discuss the most pressing issues in Israel and the Middle East today, including the recently announced national elections that will take place in March and the incoming Biden-Harris administration.

JFNA Virtual Mission to Washington

Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 1-2

The first-ever National Jewish Virtual Mission to Washington is an opportunity for communities across the United States to join together virtually with political leaders and policymakers from both sides of the aisle, to advocate for the future of the Jewish community. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about and advocate for laws that fight anti-Semitism, ensure a strong U.S.-Israel relationship and provide government resources to keep Jewish institutions flourishing.

JFNA’s Jewish Disability Advocacy Month

February — All month

From diverse communities across North America, Jewish Federations are coming together to harness our collective power to break down barriers to opportunity and inclusion. Help advance policy that empowers individuals with disabilities to achieve maximum independence.

Making the World More Accessible in the Time of COVID

Monday, Feb. 15, noon.

JCRC is proud to host our Jewish Disability Advocacy program with Stacy Levitan, executive director JCHAI and Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer, acting co-executive Director, Jewish Learning Venture. Levitan and Kaplan-Mayer will describe their agencies and the people they serve and what they are doing to ensure that their communities are remaining engaged during the time of COVID.

JCRC Celebrates Black History Month: Tracing the Story and Legacy of Rabbi Abel Respes

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 7:00 p.m.

JCRC and the African American Museum in Philadelphia will be joined by members of the Respes family and a local historian to share the revolutionary and inspiring story of Rabbi Abel Respes.



Gamal Palmer — Diversity Gym and Jews of Color

Thursday, March 11, 7:00 p.m.

Gamal Palmer, senior vice president of leadership development at the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, will lead a workshop entitled “Diversity Gym.” Much like we all approach fitness from different levels, we also work through our biases from different levels of biases. Some are better at working alone, while others need more personalized coaching to help reach their goals.

Interested in learning more about the Jewish Community Relations Council? Contact JCRC Director Laura Frank at [email protected]