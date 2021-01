Izzy Sollberger of Philadelphia and Grace and Lilly Sollberger of Blue Bell announce the birth of their baby sister, Sydney Mo, born on June 18, 2020.

Sharing in the simcha are her parents Shawn and Kimberly Sollberger of Philadelphia and grandparents Marvin and Diana Lenetsky of Bensalem and Jim Sollberger of Ravenna, Ohio.

Sydney Mo is named in loving memory of her paternal great-grandfather Moe Lenetsky.