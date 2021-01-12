Israel Will OK More Than 800 New Settlement Homes During Biden’s Inauguration Week

By Gabe Friedman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that he will advance plans to build over 800 new settlement homes next week, days before Joe Biden is sworn in as president of the United States.

The move is likely to rile Biden, who like most past U.S. presidents opposes new settlement construction.

“We’re here to stay. We’re continuing to build the Land of Israel!” Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

Tal Menashe, where an Israeli settler woman was allegedly killed by a Palestinian attacker last month, is among the settlements where the new homes will be constructed, according to a report cited by The Times of Israel.

In 2010, Biden was angered when Netanyahu announced new settlement construction just as the then-vice president touched down for a visit meant to calm U.S.-Israel relations.