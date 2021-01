Jackie and Tom Guilfoyle of Manhattan, New York, formerly of Ambler, and Bonnie and Larry Solish of Philadelphia announce the birth of their grandson, Ezra Nathan Solish, on Dec. 24.

The parents are Heather and Scott Solish of Brooklyn, New York. Also celebrating are his brother Xavi, Aunt Allison and Uncle Paul Gittens and cousins Sammy, Natty and Ben.

Ezra Nathan is named in loving memory of maternal great-great-uncle Nathan Markovitz.