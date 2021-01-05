Dalia Elyse Edwards

Stephanie Weiss and Barry Edwards, along with big brother Jonah of North Bethesda, Maryland, announce the birth of their daughter and sister, Dalia Elyse, on Oct. 21.

Dalia is the granddaughter of Susan and Arthur Weiss of Richboro and Suzanne Edwards of Rockville, Maryland, and the late Stephen Edwards. Sharing in the happiness are aunts and uncles Rachel and Josh Miller, Cory and Martin Weiss, Beth Panitz and Michael Edwards, and cousins Lila, Jordyn, Isaac, Miles, Samuel and Seth.

Dalia Elyse is named in loving memory of her paternal great-grandmother Dorothy Rubrum and her maternal great-grandmothers Leonna Kapnic and Esther Weiss.