Community Briefs: Obituary, NMAJH, Genealogy and More

Community Leader Jules Einhorn Dies at 73

Jules Einhorn, who was active in the Jewish community for many years, died Oct. 31. He was 73.

Einhorn was the founding partner of Coordinated Planning Concepts insurance agency. He served as president of Temple Sinai in Dresher from 1991-’94, the Bux-Mont Jewish Appeal from 1989-’91 and Camp Ramah in the Poconos from 1994-2000, as well as vice president of the Delaware Valley region of the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism from 1995-’97.

Einhorn was a recipient of the Golden Yarmulke Award from the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs, the Youth Campaign Award from Camp Ramah and was a board member of the Jewish Business Network.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Feldman), sons Joshua (Melissa Nemer) and Aaron (Lindsey), daughter Rachel Saks (Rabbi Ari), and six grandchildren.

NMAJH Announces Changes to Event Space

The National Museum of American Jewish History announced on Oct. 27 a new catering partnership, as well as a renaming and expansion of its ballroom.

The museum will partner with Neuman’s Kitchen, a New York and Philadelphia caterer founded in 1981. Neuman’s Kitchen also will manage the museum’s rental sales operation.

Neuman’s Kitchen will be able to provide kosher-style catering and will work with kosher caterer Leslie Rosen Catering for events requiring elevated kashrut.

In addition, the ballroom — which will be called 5th on 5th — will expand by more than 40% to more than 7,000 square feet by combining the temporary exhibition space on the fifth floor with the existing event space.

Philadelphia to Host 2021 Jewish Genealogy International Conference

The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies announced that its 41st annual International Conference on Jewish Genealogy would take place in Philadelphia from Aug. 2-5, 2021.

Fred Blum of Huntingdon Valley, a past president of the Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia — which is co-hosting the event — will co-chair the conference.

Nearly 1,000 participants from around the world are expected to attend the conference, which will feature more than 100 speakers and 250 sessions covering various aspects of Jewish genealogy.

IAJGS is an umbrella organization of more than 93 Jewish genealogical organizations worldwide.

Student Raises Money Via Homemade Cookies

Caleb Shapiro Mendelsohn, a junior at the Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy, has started Caleb’s Cookies for a Cause, selling homemade chocolate chip cookies to make a little extra cash and to raise over $1,000 for organizations like Philadelphia Youth Basketball and a local diaper bank.

“I wanted a way to support myself and support others,” Shapiro Mendelsohn said.

Selling packs of 12 cookies for $10 each, Shapiro Mendelsohn uses a recipe that brings together what he believes are the best elements of several different chocolate chip cookie recipes. He delivers them by bike or by car, driven by his parents.

The project began when Shapiro Mendelsohn was staying at his mother’s shore house in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, where posts from Mindy Shapiro in an Ocean Grove Facebook group helped spread the word.

Since school started, Shapiro Mendelsohn continues to bake when he can, delivering from his home in Mt. Airy.

Shapiro, who described herself as doing the marketing for her son, has only sampled a gluten-free batch made by her son by special request. She reports that the cookies taste “incredible.”

— Compiled by Andy Gotlieb and Jesse Bernstein