This dish came together as I perused the fridge for lunch ideas. As per usual, my husband is on a no refined carbs kick, so bread is hard to come by around here.

We had made grain bowls the night before, and I had a surplus of chickpeas, so I started there. Adding a couple cans of tuna, some chopped pickles, celery and a scoop of mayo was the work of a moment and, voila, I had a healthy, tasty lunch.

The addition of chickpeas was a big plus — they made me miss bread less because they are a little starchy. I liked this just fine in a bowl with some micro greens; it could be scooped onto a salad, served with crackers or spread on bread. It’s a good way to stretch the tuna, bring additional fiber to the dish and deliver some textural variety.

Tuna Salad with Chickpeas

Serves 4

This is a basic recipe, but you can be as creative as you like — fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped carrots, onion, scallion or chive, hot sauce or chili peppers, fresh lemon juice or zest, sweet and sour pickles, mustard — the possibilities are endless.

3 cans tuna, drained

¾ cup chickpeas

1 dill pickle, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

⅔ cup mayonnaise

Pepper to taste

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl, stir and serve immediately or chill. This keeps in the refrigerator, well sealed, for several days.