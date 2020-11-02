Fishman-Buckman

Sandra Fishman and Robert Fishman, of Manhattan, New York, and Amy and Terry Buckman of Bala Cynwyd, and Ventnor, New Jersey, announce the engagement of their children, Alexandra Rachel Fishman and Jason Samuel Buckman. An August 2021 wedding in Jersey City, New Jersey, is planned.

Allie is a graduate of the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University. Jason is a graduate of the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. They are both managers in the EY consulting practice specializing in product and marketing.

Sharing in the couple’s happiness are Jason’s brothers and sister-in-law, Micah Buckman, William Buckman and Emily DuPont, along with his grandmother, Elaine Buckman of Spring Valley, Illinois.