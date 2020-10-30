Kahan-Hacohen

Ruth z”l and Stephen H. Saks of Lansdale announce the engagement of their granddaughter Eliana Kahan to Azariah Hacohen. The parents are Amy z”l and Jeremy Kahan of Skokie, Illinois, and Sandi and Yisrael Hacohen of Queens, New York.

Eliana received a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College of Columbia University and is pursuing a master’s degree in Talmud at Tel Aviv University. Azariah is a summa cum laude graduate of Queens College in political science, honor’s business, animation/illustration and design graphics. He has an LLB from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Azariah is an attorney specializing in international arbitration and Israeli litigation. He is also the CEO and lead designer of Creative Visuals. Eliana is a Nachshon Project graduate fellow and is teaching Talmud at Hevruta at the Hartman Institute in Jerusalem.

A wedding in Israel is planned for early 2021.