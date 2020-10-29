Take Time to Vote

Every vote counts: Make sure you exercise your democratic right.

If you are voting by mail:

Pennsylvania voters have options on how to return their mail ballot: by mail, at a drop box, at their county board of election office or other officially designated location.

Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.

To find your county mail ballot return or early voting locations and to read the instructions about how to fill out your ballot, visit votespa.com

If you are voting in person:

Because of COVID-19, many polling places have changed in the past few weeks. Before you head out to cast your ballot, visit pavoterservices.pa.gov.