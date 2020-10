By Rebecca Simpson

Homes go quiet across the nation.

A sudden death brings devastation.

A woman brings sharp ideas into the hemispheres.

And though RBG has left this earth, We mustn’t forget the equality she’s brought to birth.

It shall stay forever much like she will in our hearts.

Rebecca Simpson, 12, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, wrote this poem a few days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg